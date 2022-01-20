Whether it’s a birthday, anniversary or some other date, special observances are a natural opportunity for taking stock. Monday’s national holiday marking the birthday of the late Martin Luther King Jr., who would have turned 93 on Jan. 15, was one such occasion.
How do the words of Dr. King resonate today? Are we moving closer to the kind of world he dreamed of?
In some respects, there is progress. In the business community, in our schools and in local government, diversity, equity and inclusion have become more prominent talking points. Businesses have formed committees and participated in programming to become more aware of inequities.
But to some degree, in all communities, there is pushback. There are those who would dismiss striving for the qualities of diversity, equity and inclusion as the mantra of “woke” progressives.
That’s an attitude that can and must change. Putting aside for a moment the fact that creating a more equitable and inclusive community is simply the right thing to do, there’s another reason every citizen should be on board with this effort.
We need people.
Talk to anyone who has a job, and that person likely will tell you about being shorthanded in the workplace. From manufacturers to offices, retailers to restaurants, just about every employer could use more help.
Workplace leaders must understand the importance of equity and diversity.
The impact is multi-leveled. When a community grows in its diversity and cultural awareness, it becomes more welcoming. When businesses and industries become more diverse, they are better able to innovate. Branching out to a broader and more diverse pool of prospective employees brings better applicants into the mix.
As we seek ways to keep young people in our community, a diverse and inclusive culture is imperative. The next generation of workers sees the benefit of diversity and doesn’t want to live in a homogeneous society.
Marking another Martin Luther King observance and considering where this nation was when he was murdered more than 50 years ago, much progress has been made. But the work must continue. It’s promising to see strides being made.
An editorial from the Dubuque Telegraph (Iowa) Herald.