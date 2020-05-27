Is the United States to have another civil war?
The past Civil War was over the division of states. The actions of the rogue Democrat Party is creating this same division of states. Will we the people allow this to happen or do we ask that the Democrat Party be outlawed in these United States? This rogue party is a division of states. We the people should ask that we remove them from our electoral process.
We cannot allow the division of states. To do so is to divide our great nation. This would put us in great danger from global powers.
The Democrat Party is promoting socialism and communism.
Is our Constitution based on Judeo Christian laws and the Bible to be destroyed by this rogue political party?
Billie Jewett
Sebring