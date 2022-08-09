IndyCar Nashville Auto Racing

Scott Dixon celebrates after winning the Music City Grand Prix auto race Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

 MARK HUMPHREY/AP PHOTO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Scott Dixon arrived in Nashville not really a championship favorite, but still mathematically eligible to win a record-tying seventh IndyCar title.

And even though he was stuck in the middle of a tight pack of drivers jostling for the championship, The Iceman never counted himself out of the fight.

