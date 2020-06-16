Wayne Taylor Racing announced last week that five-time IndyCar Series Champion and three-time Rolex 24 At DAYTONA overall winner Scott Dixon will return to the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R team for the final two endurance races of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, Petit Le Mans and the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.
Dixon will rejoin full-season co-drivers Renger van der Zande and Ryan Briscoe and Renger for the final two WeatherTech SportsCar Championship races of the season. Earlier this year, the trio, along with teammate Kamui Kobayashi, drove to a resounding victory at the 58th Rolex 24 At DAYTONA. The No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R team broke the previous 24-hour distance record at Daytona International Speedway by completing 833 laps for a total of 2,965.5 miles. This was the team’s third victory at the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA in the past four years.
“Having had Scott Dixon drive for us at Daytona at the beginning of the year with such success, it is wonderful to have him back with us for Petit Le Mans as well as the IMSA season finale in Sebring,” said team owner Wayne Taylor. “He’s truly one of the greatest drivers that I have been around. He says very little, but when he says something everybody listens. With the start of the year so successful, coming right out of the box and winning, it is important to have Scott on our team to end the season with these two important races.”
Scott Dixon is about to begin his 20th season in the NTT INDYCAR Series, the last 18 seasons all being with Chip Ganassi Racing. The five-time series champion and 2008 Indianapolis 500 winner is the third-winningest driver in series history with 46 wins and 115 podium finishes.
“I’m really happy to be able to run Petit Le Mans and Sebring with Wayne Taylor Racing,” said Scott Dixon. “I’m glad that there were no conflicts with the changes in the racing schedules. I’m stoked to get back to racing on the IndyCar side soon and also to finish out the season on the IMSA side as well. We kicked off the year in the best way possible by winning the Rolex 24, so hopefully we can use that momentum to finish strong with the final two races of the season.”