Hi, I’m Buttercup and I was born in 1973 in Wichita, Kansas at Cessna General. That makes me 48 years old in “people years,” 336 in “dog years,” and maybe “48 -1 in airplane years.” They call me a 150 and apparently, I’m pretty popular. My current master PIC (Pilot in Command) John takes good care of me, and although my body may be 48 years old, I get inspected and renewed every year, so maybe I’m a 1-year-old. Sure, my skin looks a bit aged, a few scratches here and there, and my complexion could use a bit of cleaning. I have to talk to PIC John about that.
I live in this big hangar that has lots of activity going on. Twice a week there are a bunch of young future PICs working on birthing two other collections of aluminum parts like me. One looks like it will be bigger than me, and one looks to be about the same size as me. The future PICs come and open my doors, climb in and flex all my moving parts. It feels good. PIC John helps everyone understand how all my parts work. I feel good knowing I’m helping everyone learn.
I get excited when the big door in front of me starts to grind and open up. It is a time when PIC John and I are going to have some adventures going up to where the birds are. But sometimes, and more frequently than I like, the big door opens and I still sit where I am. My big brother, “Puff” the blue 172, will go out with his PICs.
Don’t get me wrong, PIC John takes good care of me. He keeps my shoes inflated, and this past year my voice was a bit scratchy and I couldn’t hear so well. He gave me a new voice box and hearing aids (Nav/Com radio). I can now talk to everyone clearly and I can hear all the others in my aerial family quite well. PIC John smiles about that. I like to make him happy. We would go out on more adventures, but I think all the future PICs that come during the week are keeping him busy.
We do go out and one of our favorite places is a place with a funny name, Okeechobee. We leave Sebring and head east following a highway and some railroad tracks. If we get there early, it is easy to get in the pattern and land. If we arrive a bit late, it seems all sorts of other airplanes are wanting to get in there. I’m not sure what the draw is, but sometimes it is hard to find a place to park.
After we land, PIC John will go into a building like other PICs. He’ll be in there for a while. I don’t mind because I get to make new friends with all the airplane brothers and sisters parked in the same line as me. We chat about where they were born and what they have been doing and their adventures. Some were born in their PIC’s garage or hangar; some came from Cessna General like me. Others came from some place called “Piper-land” not so far away. When PIC John comes back out from the building, he usually has a smile on his face, although I do hear a few burps when he will turn on my voice box to let all of my other brothers and sisters know what we are about to do.
When I compare myself to my other brothers and sisters, I’m slower and it takes me more time to get higher than most. I don’t mind because it doesn’t seem to bother PIC John. We spend lots of time at lower altitudes, usually around 2,500 feet, looking at all the things to see on the ground. It is a great view and any higher we could not see very much detail. We also go and visit other places to land and PIC John likes to practice going up and down from these other runways. I guess practice makes perfect. It is good exercise for me too and I get to flex all my moving parts.
I like PIC John and he likes me. He is not my first PIC. Since I left Cessna General in 1973, there have been many other PICs, but I don’t kiss and tell. Each year I get a clean slate and any mistreatments of other PICs in my life are corrected or eliminated. Most have treated me well enough to make it to 2021. If PIC John keeps doing what he is doing with me now, I expect we will be having lots of new adventures in the future. It is nice growing old together. I’d better be quiet now. If someone comes into the hangar and hears me talking, who knows what will become of me. I hope your skies are blue and the winds are cool and calm.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.