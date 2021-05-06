Having recently completed just a second RV excursion more than a year from rig purchase date, the rest and recreation proved to be just the right mix of well needed escape. Did you know that April is a fantastic time to camp? May is also great. When June storms arrive, things get hot, humid and soggy fast so if you’re even thinking of some outdoor fun, now’s the time to do it. If you had planned your trip a year ago, that would have been smart too because nearly all reservations for 2021 are already gone.
So far out of my camping groove I may have lost the map, it completely escaped me how spots in premium Florida campgrounds evaporate faster than the cool morning breeze. My recent trip to Rainbow Springs was garnered last year right after the camper was purchased. I remembered how this popular spot is nearly impossible to reserve so I took what was available. Even back then, there were only three days yet unclaimed for the entire year. I booked it without reserve.
Well worth the wait, it was an amazing time on a pristine river of clear blue waters. Wood ducks paddled along the banks with ducklings zipping alongside as cormorants dove the waving aquatic gardens easily observed over the side of a canoe. Craggy rock caverns pulsed deep aqua waters that faded to sky blue and greens against the red-bellied turtles arranged like stacked bricks to sun on emergent logs. Evening began with the chorus of frogs and as the sky darkened, the firefly-speckled woods emitted the singing of coyotes. Sunrise was a symphony of birdlife and human activity punctuated by wood smoke and frying bacon. Once again I found myself immersed in my happy place and it was divine.
My camping acumen fully aflame, I got busy. Counting back by days and months, I randomly picked weekends and started querying. Whatever was available, I just booked it. Some former favorites and other new adventures began filling my calendar. With each confirmed reservation, my mood boosted. Just knowing recreation will be popping up about once a month for the next year gives me something to look forward to and after COVID life, that’s a marvelous thing.
If swimming with the fishes or hiking with the ticks doesn’t toast your marshmallow, maybe spend some time thinking about what does quicken your spirit. Whether it’s a trip to a gallery, a shop-till-you-drop outing with the girls or simply soaking up the sun on some beach, now’s the time to try and schedule yourself some refreshment.
Can’t get away but yearn for a break? Schedule a staycation at your humble abode. Put some lawn chairs in a kiddie pool or fire up the grill while blending a frozen concoction to chill down your stress. Find simple ways to give yourself a day of recuperation or relaxation because it has been one crazy year. Pull out some games, sit in the dark and count some stars or just go to bed early and sleep late. However you recharge, may you make the time to plug into it.