These are buzz words we keep hearing; do they mean the same thing or is there a difference? Webster says of equal, “being the same in quantity, size, degree, or value.' “add equal amounts of water and flour”. Now how about equity? The meaning of equity is “the quality of being fair and impartial, equity of treatment.'
Our government is tied to “critical theory,” a critique of society dividing people into groups based on race, gender, sexual choices, dividing Americans. Marxism labels people. In political conversation, equity often refers to equity of outcome, rather than equal treatment. Somehow, we are being convinced that they mean the same thing.
Where is equity as in treatment, that is fair and impartial? Some people have been allowed to steal, loot, break store windows, burn down businesses, torch cars, injure others, and so on. But in other communities we are held accountable for what we do. Why have some schools been closed for months and others are in class? Some restaurants are closed but two blocks down the street they are open. School sports teams are flourishing, others shut down, even sports. The sport teams in the same school can play and another is benched.
Americans are finding out there is no equity in treatment. A politician can say “take Trump down tonight;” one says, “I would like to blow up the White House” or another has “Trump's bloody head on a stick.” However, a freedom-loving citizen posts something on Facebook or Twitter that does not meet “someone’s” approval they are accosted, denied the right to express their views.
The situation will not get better unless patriots stand up and speak out and up. Contact your congress men and women, get involved in your county, town and school meetings and know who you vote for and what they stand for. When promises are not equal to actions there is no equity for us. If we are passive, then do not complain about the situation.
Betty Hendsbee
Sebring