Do not re-elect anyone
In Sunday’s editorial (column) David Dunn-Rankin asked what can we peasants do about our nonresponsive elected elites.
He is spot on about there now being two distinct classes in America. There are the elites – elected, non-elected bureaucratic, entertainment, sports and (most inexplicably of all) just plain ole celebrities for no discernable reason – who are subject to one standard of accountability and behavior, or rather no standards. Then there is the rest of us.
An aphorism from a few decades back comes to mind for the elected elite – “Do not re-elect anybody – ever.” Most all become corrupted by power and privilege once they get their snouts in the trough. Forget about re-electing for “experience,” kick the current set of miscreants out and bring in another set, who will turned out in due time.
In ancient Sparta the ephors were elected for a one-year term. Immediately upon leaving office they were put on trial; they were held accountable for their performance. Best case, they were allowed to return to civilian life; worst case, they could be executed. The system discouraged corruption while concomitantly encouraging honorable behavior.
As for the other elites, ignore them. Quit buying tickets to their performances, purchasing their self-serving merchandise, aping their conduct, frequenting their websites – you get the picture.
Concentrate your attention on God, your immediate family, your friends and even some of your relatives. Let the freak show that in popular culture make do without your support … and do not re-elect anybody.
“We have met the enemy and he is us.” – Pogo Possum
Harold Day
Lake Placid