SEBRING — Floridians, after preparing for and weathering a storm, must contend with hazards in the aftermath.
In addition to floodwaters, downed electrical lines, fallen trees, washed-out roads and even mosquito populations, they also have to fix home damage, and that brings out contractors.
Following a disaster like Hurricane Ian, qualified contractors are in high demand, and will soon get booked up for months. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office warns that scammers and/or unqualified out-of-state workers may flood in to take advantage of Floridians needing immediate repairs.
That’s a warning that Robert Gessel of Lima, Ohio, gave to the Highlands News-Sun, warning that at least one roofing company out of his state is in Florida now looking for work. He alleges that one contractor has taken money, gone on to grab several other contracts, and taken as long as six months to get started, and has failed to perform work and/or pay employees or subcontractors.
Gessel even alleges that the contractor has, for some jobs, gotten 100% approval from the insurance company, then damaged something else and called insurance adjusters out again to see what they “missed.”
Tips from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office include:
- Watch out for unsolicited offers to perform repairs at a discount with leftover supplies.
- Have an insurance company evaluate damage before arranging repairs to ensure that the work is covered.
- Get at least three written, itemized estimates for repairs.
- Research the company and its reputation either online or through contacts.
- Make sure a contractor is bonded and verified with a bonding agency.
- Check to see if a company is properly licensed, insured and if there are any consumer complaints filed against a licensed contractor at MyFloridaLicense.com or by calling the Florida Attorney General’s Office at 1(866) 9NO-SCAM.
- Read the entire contract, including the fine print, before signing to ensure it includes the buyer’s right to cancel. Understand penalties imposed for cancellation.
- Never pay the full amount or a large deposit up front.
- Insist on releases of any liens that could be placed on the property from all subcontractors who may not have been paid by the contractor.
- Do not sign a certificate of completion or make final payment unless you are satisfied with the work.
Many contractors may ask you to fill out an Assignment of Benefits that lets the person who holds the insurance policy to sign over insurance rights or benefits to the contractor or other third parties. This lets them file an insurance claim, make repair decisions and collect benefits without your approval.
It may provide convenience, but unscrupulous people and companies might take advantage of this. The Sheriff’s Office warns to be wary of any company that has to have an Assignment of Benefits form to do repairs.
Also, don’t sign such a document if there are blank spaces, where additional provisions might be added.
Similar precautions should be followed if someone approaches you, unsolicited, about tree removal or claiming to be with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to sign you up for aid programs.
Know that no state or federal disaster-relief agency will call asking for personal information; state and federal workers carry identification, and will not ask for or accept cash, and such programs are available for free via DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1(800) 621-FEMA.
Be wary of anyone who offers to fill out, assist with or expedite an application, the Sheriff’s Office warns, as they may be seeking access to personal information.
If you are asked to give money to a charity, scammers may use similar names to well-known organizations. Avoid any solicitor using a high-pressure tactic or who cannot or will not provide additional information about their organization. It’s best to seek out an established disaster relief charity. If unsure, contact the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services at 1 (800) HELP-FLA to check legitimacy or check for complaints.