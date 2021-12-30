Despite being suspected of committing numerous crimes, it was a tax evasion charge that eventually ended the criminal career of Al Capone and landed him behind bars. Now, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding criminals to include their activities of ill repute on their 2021 tax returns.
In the category of the truth is stranger than fiction, IRS Publication 17 for the 2021 tax year states, “If you steal property, you must report its fair market value in your income in the year you steal it unless you return it to its rightful owner in the same year.”
At least they’re giving a break on the inflation of the item.
The concept of paying taxes on criminal activities isn’t a new one. The 1927 U.S. Supreme Court case of United States vs. Sullivan ruled that criminals could not claim Fifth Amendment self-incrimination protection for failing to include income derived from illegal activities. Capone was convicted of tax evasion shortly afterwards in 1931.
Publication 17 also deals with bribes, saying simply, “If you receive a bribe, include it in your income.”
Publication 535 reminds taxpayers that “bribes and kickbacks” are not allowed deductions, stating, “Any payments that appear to have been made, either directly or indirectly, to an official or employee of any government or an agency or instrumentality of any government aren’t deductible for tax purposes and are in violation of the law.”
But the IRS isn’t known for always making things easy, so those who earn some or all of their income from illegal activities have to determine the most advantageous manner of filing their taxes. Publication 17 does try to help in that area by pointing out, “Income from illegal activities, such as money from dealing illegal drugs, must be included in your income on Schedule 1 (Form 1040), line 8z, or on Schedule C (Form 1040) if from your self-employment activity.”
To make things more interesting, the tax filing due date this year is April 18.
“The due date is April 18, instead of April 15, because of the Emancipation Day holiday in the District of Columbia — even if you don’t live in the District of Columbia. If you live in Maine or Massachusetts, you have until April 19, 2022. That is because of the Patriots’ Day holiday in those states.”
For complete tax guidance visit irs.gov.