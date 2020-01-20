Liberals don't care that "Wages for nonsupervisory employees — who make up 82% of the workforce — are rising at the fastest rate in more than a decade,” according to the Wall Street Journal. And for the first time in memory, pay increases for the bottom 25% of wage earners rose 4.5% — more than for those in the top 25%, whose wages rose by only 2.9%, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.
They don't care that blacks and Hispanics have the lowest unemployment on record. They don't care that any American with a 401k, Roth, or Sep seen their net worth skyrocket under Trump. They don't care about this country.
All they care about is their hatred for Trump. Pretty sick if you ask me.
Bruce Tooker
Lake Placid