I am one of those who have not responded to three Florida census requests. The editorial from the Chicago Sun-Time (March 27) gives the reason: "At risk is the state's fair share of federal funds", and, "how many seats we continue to hold (or gain) in the U.S. House of Representatives."
Although I own a home in Sebring and pay taxes here, because my primary adobe is in another state, I can not vote here. If I am counted here, Florida gains and my primary domicile state loses funding and representation; a robbing of Peter to pay Paul. The census questionnaire, asking only whether someone, sometimes, live at another address does not address this disparity.
It would benefit the country more to bury the vain perception of political correctness and ask the questions asked in taking the census in the 1800's. E.g., do you own where you live, if so, what is its value; if rented, what rent do you pay?; what is your occupation, and if unemployed, for how long?; etc..
I did fill out the questionnaire sent to my primary adobe.
Peter, not Paul.
Delbert Holsinger
Sebring