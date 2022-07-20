Kim Namjoon, Kim Seokjin, Min Yoongi, Jung Hoseok, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung, Jeon Jungkook, BTS! B.T.S…if you have yet to hear this massively popular acronym, you might want to pay close attention.
South Korean idol group Bangtan Sonyeondan or Bulletproof Boy Scouts officially debuted on June 13, 2013. Since then, they have climbed the Billboard charts, setting and breaking numerous YouTube and Guinness World Records. But unlike other idol groups, BTS didn’t come from one of the “Big Three” K-pop entertainment companies composed of SM, YG and JYP in South Korea.
Hybe, formerly Big Hit Entertainment, was founded by Bang Si-hyuk in 2005. Bang credits BTS’ worldwide success to their loyal fan base A.R.M.Y. which stands for “Adorable Representative MC for Youth.” Their massive following can be seen across social media platforms — 44.4 million on Twitter and 60.5 million on Instagram. But some of the most impressive numbers can be seen on Hybe’s official platform Weverse where 14.7 million members who join starting at $22 a year, gain exclusive access to content, exclusive merch and advance ticket sales.
Although BTS, like many other artists, use similar platforms to build a fanbase, their focus on fan interaction is one of the main reasons their ARMY has become so loyal. Through a combination of online posting, VLive, and YouTube, BTS built a network of fans who bridge a gap like no other group or celebrity has before them.
BTS gives so much to their fans, ARMY has taken it upon themselves to become a force of change in their honor. The fanbase raised 1 million dollars in just 24 hours to match the Black Lives Matter movement donation that BTS made in June of 2020. In 2017, BTS launched the “Love Yourself Campaign” in partnership with UNICEF to aid child and teen victims of domestic violence, school violence and sexual assault. The campaign has raised an astounding 3.6 million dollars globally since October 2021.
BTS’ constant messages of self love and unbiased acceptance of all cultures, races, and genders motivates ARMY to make real-world changes. If you think BTS is just another boy band hopefully some of these noteworthy accolades will change your mind.
BTS attended and spoke at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly at the launch of “Generation Unlimited” which focuses on secondary-age education; skills for learning, employability, decent work, and empowerment. BTS were also appointed special presidential envoys for the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly for future generations and culture by President Moon Jae-in of South Korea. The septet are also the youngest recipients of South Korea’s Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit, which they earned due to their noteworthy contributions in spreading Korean culture and language.
BTS’ music transcends all language barriers. Their music and lyrics focus on messages of hope, understanding, mental health, and self-care. They show us how to love ourselves and encourage us to keep fighting for what we believe in. Even through a global pandemic they have striven to reach their ARMY through online concerts and produced songs like the heartfelt “Life goes on” and the full of hope “Permission to Dance.”
If this hasn’t inspired you, then I hope these striking words from BTS’ leader Kim Nam-Joon, known professionally as RM will, “Maybe I made a mistake yesterday, but yesterday’s me is still me. I am who I am today, with all my faults. Tomorrow I might be a tiny bit wiser, and that’s me, too. These faults and mistakes are what I am, making up the brightest stars in the constellation of my life. I have come to love myself for who I was, who I am, and who I hope to become.”
