Kim Namjoon, Kim Seokjin, Min Yoongi, Jung Hoseok, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung, Jeon Jungkook, BTS! B.T.S…if you have yet to hear this massively popular acronym, you might want to pay close attention.

South Korean idol group Bangtan Sonyeondan or Bulletproof Boy Scouts officially debuted on June 13, 2013. Since then, they have climbed the Billboard charts, setting and breaking numerous YouTube and Guinness World Records. But unlike other idol groups, BTS didn’t come from one of the “Big Three” K-pop entertainment companies composed of SM, YG and JYP in South Korea.

