I have plenty of reading material what with 1,400 or so Little Free Library books stacked almost to the ceiling of my garage while our three LFLs in Spring Lake remain closed and I continue to deliver books on request. However, very recently, I came across a donated book so interesting, so thought-provoking, that I can’t put it down at night and I can’t stop thinking about it during the day. It is “A Secret Gift” by Ted Gup.
During Christmas 1933 of the Great Depression a man with his own secret past put a notice in the local Canton, Ohio, newspaper offering small gifts of $5 each in response to 75 families writing requesting financial help. Until more than 70 years later when his grandson Ted Gup came upon an old suitcase full of these letters, the real identity of Mr. B. Virdot had been a well-kept secret. Ted Gump became so intrigued that he traced these families to see how $5 changed many of their lives, culminating in this book in 2010.
What did food, housing, transportation cost in 1933? The book does a good job of explaining why each of these $5 gifts made such a difference for these families. I remembered a charming little booklet J bought in Sebring called “1942 — Remember When ... A Nostalgic Look Back in Time.” Just nine years after that, I was an infant and my parents and grandparents were young. There’s a full calendar for 1942 — I was born on a Friday. How does that go again? “Friday’s child is full of.” Now I have the answer to that.
“Archie” comic books came out that February when I made my own debut. The following month, General MacArthur declared, “I shall return.” By April 1942, nightly “dim-outs” began along the East Coast. “Rosie the Riveter” became the national symbol of women entering the workforce en masse for the first time in history. By November, the U.S. started rationing coffee. By Christmas, $13 billion worth of war bonds were introduced and the draft age was lowered to 18. Life expectancy was 62.9 years in 1942.
Here’s a few examples of the cost of living in 1942:
New house – $3,775
Average income – $1,885
New car – $920
Rent per month – $35
Gas per gallon – $.15
Postage stamp – $.03
Sugar – 59 cents for 10 lbs.
Coffee – 45 cents per pound
Eggs – 20 cents per dozen
Bread – 9 cents a loaf
Hamburger – 30 cents a pound
What did your family live through? Do they — or you — remember any of it? All of this and more is available in these intriguing little booklets published for the years 1920 thru 2009 by the Seek Publishing Company (with more years coming out soon) in Montgomery, Alabama, for $6 to $10 a book. Cindy’s Hallmark carried them and you can also get them on Ebay as well as around the country. As we look forward to the future, might it not be a good idea to look back too and learn from the past?
I’m thinking great Christmas stocking stuffers for all the friends and relatives to remind them “Remember when?”
(Miss) J.L. “Sam” Heede is a Sebring resident.