This fall’s general election will be both unusual and important.
The COVID-19 pandemic will undoubtedly change the way people go about voting, and the presidential race during a time of heightened national division will spark high interest to participate.
That is why we believe it is up to all of us to do our part to make the process go as smoothly as possible.
Many people have justifiable concerns about going to a potentially crowded precinct to cast a ballot during a global pandemic. Others have equal concerns about whether their mail-in ballot will be counted.
The good thing is time is on our side as an electorate. Let’s not waste it.
Similar to how health officials are working to flatten the curve of coronavirus infections, voters should work to flatten the curve of votes to not overwhelm the system.
In practice, this means people should request an absentee ballot as early as possible.
Voters can request an absentee ballot now.
Requesting ballots early also gives election board officials time to work with voters who accidentally fill out the form incorrectly, a process that can now be handled over the phone.
Voters should not wait until the last minute to cast their ballots. Voters should take the time to study the candidates in all races now so they can make an informed decision early in the process. For people concerned about sending a ballot by mail, absentee ballots may be dropped off at the Supervisor of Elections office.
Whatever your chosen method is, just get out and vote.
An editorial from The Newark Advocate, Ohio.