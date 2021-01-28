Positive COVID-19 cases have continued to rise across the nation.
While there are likely many factors that have contributed to that increase, health officials say some of the factors involve family and private gatherings to celebrate recent holidays, youth sports practicing, and bars and restaurants filling up.
We hope everyone uses this time as a reminder to stick to the basic safety measures, including wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing.
While vaccinations have begun, many questions remain and there is still a ways to go.
We know people miss the way things used to be before the pandemic and miss the interactions; however, we hope that until things are able to fully return to the pre-COVID way of living, people will help keep things open as much as possible by doing their part to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
An editorial from the Albert Lea Tribune, Minnesota.