SEBRING — When Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada sentenced a Highlands County Jail inmate to a long stretch this week, he could not say when the inmate would be transferred to state prison.
That’s because a personnel shortage in the Florida Department of Corrections (DOC) has forced the DOC to limit how many inmates county jails can send to the larger state facilities.
Highlands County, for instance, is limited to one male inmate transfer per week and one female transfer every other week; more populated counties, like Pinellas County, might have a slightly higher limit.
The situation has created a clog in the machine between the courtroom and empty prison bunks awaiting sentenced prisoners. That puts the Highlands County Jail in the middle, doing what it can to manage its population.
“We currently have 30 sentenced inmates waiting for transfer and that number is growing,” said Maj. Tim Lethbridge, who oversees the Highlands County Jail. “The detention facility has been at or over capacity for more than a year. As of [Monday] morning, the jail population was 476. Over the holiday weekend, the peak was 485.”
The number of inmates in the county jail is one aspect of overcrowding; administrators also have to juggle housing for specific populations of prisoners.
“Jails do not operate like a hotel, as males cannot be housed with females, violent felons cannot be housed with misdemeanants, juveniles cannot be housed with adults, co-defendants must be kept separate, and people who have issues with each other also have to be kept separate,” Lethbridge said. “By the time a jail reaches about 80% of rated capacity, some housing units will be over capacity while other categories of housing will still be well under capacity.”
Meanwhile, police continue to arrest and jail suspects, jail officials house and feed inmates as their cases move forward, and the jail can do little to reduce the pressure on the system.
“Now, even after the inmates are sentenced, the Detention Facility cannot move them on,” Lethbridge said. “An additional burden is that the county is responsible for each inmate’s medical care while they are in our custody.”
The high number of inmates has not reduced the jail’s ability to feed inmates or provide other services, the spokesman said. “There are sufficient showers, toilets and sinks for our current population.”
Scheduling visits with lawyers and family is a consideration but is going well, he said.
“More inmates creates more demand for visitation,” he said. “This may mean it is tougher to schedule visits during the highest demand hours of the day. The visitation system itself is able to keep up with the current inmate population.”
Before the limit went into effect, it took from four to six weeks for a Hardee County inmate to be moved to a state prison after sentencing.
The DoC temporarily closed Baker and New River correctional institutions in the fall and have threatened to close other facilities, including smaller work camps. The department in charge of state prison facilities has considered several enticements to attract new detention staff:
- offering $1,000 hiring bonuses at institutions with 10% or more staff vacancy rate;
- offering $1,000 hiring bonus for returning certified staff; and
- increasing the rate of pay to $33,500 for (non-certified) correctional officer trainees.