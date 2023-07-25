Volunteers were called to action to help resupply a hospital in Liberia.
Dr. Kevin and Natu Strathy recruited a set of volunteers from 2nd Chance Ministry, Inc. in Sebring to help them last week to load up a Sealand-style cargo container in just two hours in midday heat.
Any longer than two hours and they’d have to pay extra per hour to the semi-trailer driver who would then take the supplies to the Port of Miami to be shipped to Liberia.
Al Dodd, director of the 2nd Chance Ministry off South Commerce Avenue, said it was an honor for the Christian-based drug and alcohol addiction recovery program.
“It was very fulfilling for all of us,” Dodd said, adding that the group talked about it for hours afterward. “They were in awe that something we did here in Sebring would have an impact in another part of the world.”
The Strathy’s have spent the last year in Liberia helping to set up a hospital for the military, at the request of Liberian President George Weah, who asked them personally.
The couple has the talents to do it. Dr. Kevin Strathy, plastic and reconstructive surgeon, was chief of staff at the Minnesota hospital where he and his wife, Natu, met.
She is “the best O.R. (operating room) nurse in the world,” in his opinion.
Her skills in medicine, particularly with logistics and preparation, plus her love for her homeland, make this an unique opportunity to help in a nation where, up until they started training them, didn’t have doctors to treat burns.
The last time the couple made local news was two years ago, right after Dr. Strathy retired and the two were preparing to make a permanent move to Liberia.
The hospital they started there opened in September 2021, and Dr. Strathy has spent the last two years teaching and training doctors to handle burn surgery, treatment and skin-grafting procedures.
He then backed off and pushed them to do it without him, to build up their confidence. It’s still a country that is “resource limited,” he said, in supplies and logistics, describing dirt and mud roads that are barely passable in the dry season.
The other scarce resource, he said, is doctors. The educated and trained people, like Natu’s family, left during the country’s civil war from 1989-1996. It’s how she got trained in England and then sought out by U.S. hospitals, and ultimately how the couple met.
He was also professor with the University of Minneapolis in two departments.
“That’s my focus: Teaching,” Dr. Strathy said.
When she returned to Liberia after 40 years in 2019, she and her husband had their nonprofit Liberian Medical Relief helping the nation rebuild. President George Weah, who had known Natu Strathy when they were children, asked them to set up a hospital for the military, especially because military medical personnel and surgeons had little experience.
“It will take a generation to get things back up,” Dr. Strathy said of training a new corps of doctors.
Natu Strathy said that over 10 years and 500 tons of shipped goods in containers, they have set up the whole hospital, including the operating room, kitchen, laundry, beds and tables, as well as scrubs, masks and gloves.
One of the items loaded on this last load was a bag of stuffed animals. Children and adults, both, are scared of surgery.
“We promise them candy, and give them a warm blanket,” Natu Strathy said. “The children call me ‘Grandma.’ The adults call me “Auntie.’”
Being stationed there more than stateside, she can make more of a difference, Natu Strathy said. Her husband said he knew, once they got asked to set up a hospital, that they would be Liberians, eventually.
“You can’t get something done on that scale if you’re not on site,” Dr. Strathy said.
“We will always be there as consultants,” Natu Strathy said. “Promoting confidence in them, saying, ‘Come on. Get it done.’”
“It’s a life-changing event when you know they can,” Dr. Strathy said.
One thing that makes this work is donations, the couple said. They said people who want to help can contact them through LiberiaMedicalRelief.com or email their friend at ShirleyJohnson6248@gmail.com.