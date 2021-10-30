TALLAHASSEE — A physician accused of violating state law when he ordered medical marijuana for two undercover investigators posing as patients is fighting to keep his medical license in a combative hearing that kicked off this week in Tallahassee.
State health officials are trying to strip Joseph Dorn of his ability to practice medicine in Florida, following a sting operation that included an undercover agent pretending to be a military veteran who served in Afghanistan.
Lawyers for Dorn, who has practiced in Florida for more than three decades, maintain the state law is vague and accuse the Department of Health of improperly creating fake records to support the investigator’s phony wartime story.
Health officials laid out their case Wednesday and Thursday before Administrative Law Judge W. David Watkins, arguing that the Tallahassee-based physician’s practice constitutes a “trick or scheme” designed to rubber-stamp prospective patients for medical marijuana without ensuring they’re eligible for the treatment.
Department of Health chief legal counsel Kristen Summers told Watkins that the investigators’ visits with Dorn demonstrated that he failed to follow a 2017 law requiring physicians to use certain procedures before determining patients are eligible for medical marijuana.
“It is the department’s position that respondent’s operation of a practice that exists only to qualify patients for medical marijuana, a practice that in absence of the practice of medicine, constitutes a trick or scheme in the practice of medicine,” Summers said Wednesday. The hearing is slated to resume next month.
But Ryan Andrews, an attorney for Dorn, argued that health officials did not prove that the doctor had done anything improper.
“They have utterly failed to present any evidence whatsoever to support those allegations against Dr. Dorn,” Andrews said after the state wrapped up its case Thursday.
The 2017 law, aimed at carrying out a constitutional amendment that broadly legalized medical marijuana, requires doctors to undergo training to be qualified by the state to order cannabis for patients and lays out requirements for physicians before certifying that patients are eligible for the treatment. The law also makes it a crime for patients to lie to doctors about their conditions to obtain marijuana.
A 2019 complaint against Dorn accused him of violating the law by failing to conduct physical examinations of “Patient O.G.” and “Patient B.D.;” making false representations in the men’s records to justify entering a certification for medical marijuana; and failing to adequately determine that the use of medical marijuana would outweigh the potential health risks for them.
The complaint also accused Dorn of “abusing his authorization as a qualifying physician” by ordering medical marijuana for 3,000 patients over a 12-month period.
“We believe that the operation of this practice, the way that he saw these patients, the sheer number that he saw based on the amount of time that he worked in his office … we’re saying is a trick or scheme,” Summers said Thursday.
But Andrews argued that the law doesn’t specify what constitutes a “physical examination” and that health officials can’t say how many patients is an acceptable number in a one-year period. Other physicians who ordered medical marijuana for many more patients than Dorn weren’t hit with complaints, he said.
“They intend to just wave this number around … but they have no evidence or any witness that’s gonna say how long he spent with any one of those 3,000 patients or what he should have done with them,” Andrews told Watkins.
The complaint against Dorn centers on visits by investigators Brent Johnson, who posed as “Patient B.D.,” and Ben Lanier, who posed as “Patient O.G.”
In November 2017, Johnson told the physician he had anxiety, difficulty sleeping, cold sweats, back pain and leg cramps following a car accident eight years earlier. According to the complaint, Dorn also entered other symptoms associated with PTSD in B.D.’s patient record and approved him for medical marijuana.
During a visit with Dorn five months later, Lanier presented a handwritten medical record saying that “O.G” had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder by the military a decade earlier.
Lanier said he told Dorn he had anxiety after serving in Kandahar, where the doctor’s son had served in the military.
The state’s witnesses included Lanier and Johnson; the investigators’ supervisor, Andre Moore; Office of Medical Marijuana Use Director Chris Ferguson, who was chief of enforcement at the Department of Health at the time of the probe into Dorn; and Jeffrey Danziger, a Maitland psychiatrist.
Danziger said Dorn failed to conduct an adequate evaluation of the fake patients during the roughly 15 minutes he spent with them to conclude that they suffered from PTSD.
It “takes some time” to accurately diagnose patients with PTSD, Danziger said.
“In my opinion there was not a sufficient assessment to reach the diagnosis,” he added.
Andrews sparred with Ferguson, who said he opened an inquiry into Dorn after he went to the physician’s office in June 2017 on a “ride-along” with then-Office of Medical Marijuana Use director Courtney Coppola and Department of Health general counsel Louise St. Laurent.
Andrews grilled Ferguson about why he instructed the investigators to present with anxiety and PTSD instead of other medical conditions that could be easier to prove.
“We just used those that were out there, that were the most common” conditions cited by doctors when ordering medical marijuana for patients, Ferguson said.
Andrews also pressed Ferguson to explain whether the purpose of the investigation was to get Dorn to order medical marijuana for the fake patients, which Ferguson denied.
“Your testimony is that designating two undercovers, both of which lied about qualifying conditions, one of which had a falsified medical record, the process of sending them to Dr. Dorn’s office, filling out the application, spending $600 of the state of Florida’s money, the taxpayer’s money … that the goal was not to see if Dr. Dorn would prescribe medical marijuana?” Andrews asked.
“That’s what happened,” Ferguson said.
“I’m asking you what the intent was,” Andrews said.
“The intent was to find out what the process was, what was happening,” Ferguson replied.
Andrews also tangled with Lanier, who said he had almost no experience or knowledge of the military and spontaneously came up with Kandahar when Dorn questioned him about serving in Afghanistan.
“So you’re telling this court, with no experience in the military, no knowledge about the military, you happen to walk into a doctor’s office you decided to investigate and prior to that you had no knowledge that his son was in the military and was at the Kandahar base?” Andrews said.
“I didn’t even know he had a son prior to the deposition in this case,” Lanier answered.
“Of all the military bases … (you) happened to pick the right one. I believe it,” Andrews retorted.