Does almost petting a K9 constitute a crime?

The face of a ‘pet-able’ dog or a law enforcement officer at work? Highlands County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Drax is at the center of a case alleging “interference with a police dog.”

 COURTESY/HIGHLANDS COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Some people call it petting a dog, but if the dog is in law enforcement, then one can be charged with interfering with a police dog.

Jesus Hermilo Alejo-Trejo, 27, discovered that when he was arrested at the Magnuson Grand Sebring North Hotel in Sebring in August 2022. According to Trejo’s arrest affidavit, the incident began just before midnight when Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a group of people fighting at the hotel.

