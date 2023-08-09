Some people call it petting a dog, but if the dog is in law enforcement, then one can be charged with interfering with a police dog.
Jesus Hermilo Alejo-Trejo, 27, discovered that when he was arrested at the Magnuson Grand Sebring North Hotel in Sebring in August 2022. According to Trejo’s arrest affidavit, the incident began just before midnight when Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a group of people fighting at the hotel.
While inside the hotel, Trejo allegedly reached out to touch Drax, who is considered a law enforcement officer. Drax has a human K-9 handler/partner, also a deputy, but according to Florida law, it’s a second-degree misdemeanor (punishable by 60 days in jail) to interfere with the pair. In this case, Drax and his handler were performing crowd control.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Trejo “intentionally attempted to touch K-9 Drax.” His handler, Deputy Thomas Wishart, ordered Trejo to “get back and not interfere.” When Trejo allegedly tried to touch the dog a second time, apparently near its head, the dog began barking.
“The defendant’s actions interfered with K-9 Drax who was in performance of his official duties,” the affidavit states.
Peter Brewer, Trejo’s defense lawyer, said his client likes dogs and wanted to pet Drax.
“He meant no harm to the dog,” Brewer said. “He did not interfere with the dog.”
However, prosecutors cite Florida Statute 843.19, which is designed to protect police animals from harm.
It reads: “Any person who intentionally or knowingly maliciously harasses, teases, interferes with, or attempts to interfere with a police dog, fire dog, search and rescue dog, or police horse commits a misdemeanor of the first degree.”
A Highlands County Sheriff’s spokesman said when a law enforcement K-9 is working, it is not a pet.
“That warning was for (the defendant’s) safety as much as it was for K-9 Drax,” he said. “All of our K-9s, but particularly our patrol dogs, are hyper-focused when they are being deployed, and any interference with them while they are doing their jobs is not only going to potentially keep them from accomplishing their task, but can also be dangerous.”
People attempt to pet police dogs, especially during K-9 demonstrations at schools and special event days.
“If you encounter a K-9 handler in an everyday situation, you should always ask if you can interact with the dog before just approaching,” the spokesman said. “That’s good advice for approaching any animal, but especially one that has had hundreds or thousands of hours of training that involves, among many other things, protecting his handler.”
After Trejo allegedly reached out for K-9 Drax, deputies arrested him. Trejo allegedly strained against a deputy’s attempt to handcuff him. Deputies took him to the ground, but Trejo allegedly continued to resist their efforts to handcuff him. He was charged with resisting arrest without violence.
Brewer and deputies agree that Trejo was injured while being arrested.
Deputies drove him to AdventHealth Sebring for treatment of minor injuries; he was taken to jail after the hospital cleared him.
Brewer believes deputies over-reacted to Trejo, who was not part of the fighting.
“There was no dog bite, but he was injured during the arrest,” Brewer said.
Brewer may introduce Highlands County Sheriff’s General Order 4025 at the trial. The order reads: “It shall be the policy of the Sheriff’s Office that all members acting within their official capacity use only the amount of force reasonably necessary to affect lawful objectives and conform with Federal and State law.”
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office denies its deputies used excessive force when arresting Trejo.
He also plans to introduce photos of Trejo’s shoulder and chest injuries at trial.
Jury selection for his trial is Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m.