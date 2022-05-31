Does anyone really care?
Already politicians telling us not to act “hastily” on gun laws. How many years has it been since Sandy Hook? Wasn’t Buffalo just a few days ago? Marjorie Stoneman Douglas? Today you will pray a bit, and go on about your daily routines. You will enact laws for fetuses, but will not protect the children that are already here.
Your leaders you walk in lock step with are bought and paid for by corporations. The majority of the American people support gun legislation and abortion rights, but they vote for their corporate supporters.
Why don’t they talk to the families of these children? Where are they? Maybe at a grandstanding photo op.
Thoughts and prayers and thoughts and prayers and thoughts and prayers on the way to the grocery store.
I’ve given up thinking anyone really cares.
We have a gazillion churches in Highlands County. We have denomination after denomination. In the end we were put here to use our brains and hearts to help and care. Instead, people of color are targeted, children are gunned down and it’s all justified because “God has a heavenly plan.”
Politicians line their pockets, and talk to their brainwashed minions.
Parents are grieving today. They will grieve every day forward.
What can you offer except “thoughts and prayers.”
Patricia Myers
Sebring