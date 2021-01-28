Since the election an astonishing evolution has occurred. A growing portion of the GOP believing that pledging allegiance, loyalty and fealty to Trump and all he says, demands and does is acceptable. They insist on these actions even if doing so is counter to established laws, norms and/or the Constitution.
What happened to loyalty to the USA? Why suddenly is servitude to a single individual THE end all. Considering many of his followers have literally threatened to assassinate fellow Americans and destroyed government properties. Many are actively recruiting like minded "militiamen" in a call to arms "to fight" to "retake our country."
Instead of condemning and calling for permanently shutting these people down, many in the GOP are actually agreeing and offering words of support. This has to stop before a full scale civil war erupts.
Words matter. It's sickening how the apparent fear of upsetting one individual has led to this. Obviously appeasement, reelection and holding onto power is way more important than preserving this great democratic republic.
While you GOPers are spewing your BS, leave Lincoln's and Reagan's names out of it. Stop insulting their great legacies with your "party of" garbage. If they were able, they would b--ch slap every one of you into next week. This is America.
Frederick Cook
Sebring