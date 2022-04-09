Does prowling case come down to a misunderstanding?

SEBRING – In May 2020, a Sebring homeowner noticed a silver pickup truck with tinted windows parked in an empty lot across the street from her house. There had been gunfire not far up the street the day before, so she called her brother, Oscar Robinson, to find out who was in the pickup truck. She worried it could be bad actors preparing to start trouble.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Corey Tomblin was sitting in his police pickup truck in an empty lot in Sebring. It was an unmarked vehicle, its police lights not visible unless turned on, and it had no markings or other livery one would see on a police vehicle. Tomblin was on an auto theft sting operation with the Tactical Anti-Crime Team and was watching a bait car designed to attract car thieves.
As Tomblin checked the emails on his phone and watched the nearby bait car on his laptop, he noticed a man, his hands cupped around his face, pressed against his tinted driver’s side window.
Because his windows were heavily tinted, the man could not see him. The man moved to the front windshield, and could not see in for the same reason, Tomblin testified in court last month.
Tomblin rolled down his driver’s side window and asked Robinson if he could help him. Robinson, according to Tomblin, tried to flee on his bicycle after seeing Tomblin’s Sheriff’s Office shirt with his tactical vest and detective’s badge.
His lawyer, Rhonda Whittaker, believes Robinson is a victim of a misunderstanding, that there is no evidence that her client was prowling or loitering.
She asked Tomblin on the stand if Robinson pulled on the door handles to see if the truck was unlocked.
Tomblin said no.
According to Tomblin, when Robinson fled on his bicycle, Tomblin started his pickup truck, turned on his lights and pulled him over a short distance away. He searched Robinson and allegedly found a medicine bottle with white powder residue on its inside wall. He handcuffed and arrested the 66-year-old and charged him with possession of cocaine, loitering and prowling.
During a recent hearing to dismiss the possession of cocaine, prowling, and loitering charges, Whittaker told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada that there is no evidence that Robinson fled, or rode off to avoid arrest. Robinson, rather, felt he was free to go after explaining to Tomblin that he was checking to see who was in the pickup truck.
Robinson’s case is set for jury selection on June 13.