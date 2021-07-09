SEBRING — A dog that had wandered Sylvan Shores for a week with his head caught in a plastic jug, unable to eat and barely able to drink or breathe, now has a bed at the Humane Society of Highlands County.
Meanwhile, in an unrelated matter, Humane Society President Judy Spiegel has begun talks with county officials to look into tougher local tethering laws, particularly for dog owners.
Those talks are expected to take a while. Fortunately, said Lt. Clay Kinslow of Highlands County Animal Services, the tan year-old male cur his officers rescued Tuesday didn’t have to have a bottle stuck on his head any longer. It had already been a week.
Kinslow said he’d seen social media posts last Thursday or Friday about a dog wandering Sylvan Shores in Lake Placid, on the east side of Lake Clay, with some kind of plastic container stuck on its head. No one seemed to be able to approach the dog and render aid.
“I was losing some sleep on that. He wasn’t able to eat,” Kinslow said. “[He] got water, somehow. He wouldn’t have lasted without water.”
Tuesday morning, he had four trucks in the area, looking for the dog, and they found him running down a road. They had to tranquilize the dog to get the jug off his head.
It turned out to be the food storage compartment of a gravity-fed cat feeder. The top was open and the dog apparently stuck his head in to get at the food. They took him to the Humane Society immediately for shelter and veterinary care.
He was still there Thursday, recovering from almost a week with no food and very little water. Kinslow said the dog has a collar with no number, and no microchip. If he isn’t claimed in five days, the Humane Society — a no-kill shelter — will put him up for adoption.
“I don’t even know how he could hardly see where he was going. And he was out in those really bad rain storms,” Spiegel said, not to mention a weekend of fireworks. “He’s eating and drinking now. He’s still very terrified.”
Meanwhile, Spiegel has got in touch with Kinslow and County Commissioner Kathy Rapp about having stronger tethering laws in the county. Rapp said the issue is also involving the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office as a whole as well as the State Attorney’s Office and county government officials.
Kinslow said, right now, a dog owner is allowed to tether a dog to a spot on their property, but the animal has to have food and water.
“You can’t tie up a dog to a tree without food, water or shelter,” Kinslow said.
The problem, both Rapp and Kinslow said, is there is no time limit, as in other jurisdictions in the country.
“In Highlands County, right now, you can have a dog tethered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and there’s no law against it,” Kinslow said.
Rapp said Kinslow can send out officers to check for neglect, and they can pick up the dog to give it water, food and care, but without a law violation, the dog can go right back to the same home.
Spiegel said she has an appointment Tuesday with county officials and other stakeholders, to talk about what they would like to see in an ordinance, and then present it to County Attorney Sherry Sutphen, who can then present it to the County Commission.
“Because there are hundreds of dogs out there living in total, total misery,” Spiegel said. “If your dog is just tied outside, then you don’t need a dog.”
Animal Services deals with those cases, and she doesn’t see the animals unless an owner surrenders the dog. Of course, they get owner-surrenders every day. Spiegel said the Humane Society took in 130 dogs in June alone, and 15 more so far in July.
“The main reason is ‘I’m moving and I can’t take them with me,’” Spiegel said. “And then the other one is, ‘I adopted him as a puppy, but now he’s too big and I can’t handle him.’”
Kinslow said the best strategy would be to pull copies of the tethering laws in other Florida counties.
“I think that will give us a starting point for what other counties are doing,” Kinslow said.