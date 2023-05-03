Jack Percy Young, 54, and Ashlee Nicole Marshall, 34, both of Avon Park, were arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. They are each facing charges of aggravated child abuse after detectives found a child was living in squalor in their home.
The investigation was kicked off when Young’s 9-year-old grandson ran away from the home on the 1200 block of State Road 17 on April 14. A massive search for the boy ensued with HCSO and the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) assisting with a helicopter. An Amber Alert was also sent to cell phones.
Several hours later, the child was found hiding under a neighbor’s vehicle. According to the HCSO arrest report, detectives entered the residence where Young and Marshall, his girlfriend, lived with the boy and two other children.
The report shows they entered the home with Young in hopes of finding clues where the boy might have gone. An “overwhelming” odor of urine was reported by the detective upon entering the child’s room. The detective noted there was no furniture, save a metal bed frame with a stained “egg crate” foam to sleep on. There were no toys or lighting he could see.
The bedroom addition was built out of plywood with holes at the bottom that were large enough to allow insects and vermin in, the report said. There was also wood likely to be “harboring mold,” the detective wrote.
Adding to the hazardous conditions in the child’s room were exposed electrical wires. The windows in the room were nailed shut and a plywood “pocket” door that was difficult for Young to open. The detective noted the “door’s” height and inability to slide easily, accompanied by the windows made it “unlikely” the boy would get out in an emergency. He called the room “deplorable and unsafe” for a child.
The detective, who has been in law enforcement for nearly 20 years, said the room was worse than any prison cell he had seen. He also stated the dog kennels in the living room were cleaner than the bedroom.
Young became angry the detectives were in his house. Young told deputies he was gone when his grandson went missing. Marshall was home, he said, but fell asleep.
In an interview on April 18, the child said he would be locked in the room for long periods of time and was not allowed to use the bathroom, HCSO officials said. His food was withheld and he was physically abused as punishment, per HCSO. The two other children in the house corroborated the grandson’s accounts of abuse.
The grandson, along with the two other children, were removed from the home. Young and Marshall have a $50,000 bond each. As of Tuesday afternoon, neither had been released.