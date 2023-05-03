Jack Percy Young, 54, and Ashlee Nicole Marshall, 34, both of Avon Park, were arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. They are each facing charges of aggravated child abuse after detectives found a child was living in squalor in their home.

The investigation was kicked off when Young’s 9-year-old grandson ran away from the home on the 1200 block of State Road 17 on April 14. A massive search for the boy ensued with HCSO and the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) assisting with a helicopter. An Amber Alert was also sent to cell phones.

