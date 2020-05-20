Have you ever been leash-walking your dog when another owner comes toward you with their dog and suddenly, even before the dogs sniff noses, one of them shows their dislike? A dog can tell from a short distance if they like another dog. How does this happen?
Dogs seem to have an internal warning system — a growl — to avoid conflict. When your dog growls at another dog, evaluate what distressing event may have triggered it. The other dog may have been too intrusive and approached too fast. Your dog may have been defending a possession such as food, a toy, or even you! It could be your dog has had a negative experience in the past, was poorly socialized, or is simply aloof and not social.
Growling is meant to tell the other dog, “Go away, I don’t feel comfortable with you coming near me.” Most dogs understand a growl and will steer clear. In some cases, the dog will growl back which is a good indication that an altercation could occur without proper control by each owner. Dogs are masters of communicating with their bodies and often beef up their intentions with vocalizations. Growling is a form of aggression meant to avoid conflict.
Dogs will growl at times due to fear, protecting their possessions or defending their territory. A small dog may growl at a large dog basically because of fear. Most dogs are very protective of their food or a special toy like a rawhide bone. My Murphy seldom growls when we are out for a walk, but when another dog enters our yard or someone comes to the door, she becomes very protective and will voice her displeasure with the intrusion. Her growl could be saying, “Hey, you don’t belong here, and I’m willing to protect my people and property!”
The way you confront growling will have an impact on your dog’s future interactions with other dogs. If you punish your dog for growling, you risk removing this important warning system, which may cause him to go directly for the bite the next time he interacts with another dog. Punishing a growl may reinforce that bad things happen when other dogs are around.
Distractions of some sort might work such as turning to walk into a driveway, or if possible, picking up speed and passing quickly by the dog. Another good way to deal with growling is to introduce the dogs with a barrier in between such as a chain-link fence or a fence with openings between the slats. This is an ideal way of giving them the opportunity to see, smell, and interact with each other. Let them meet a couple of times through the fence before bringing them together without a barrier.
Keep the Heartland Dog Club in mind for your future training. Classes are expected to resume in September. For additional information, please call 863- 443-0571.