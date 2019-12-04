SEBRING — A fire that a homeowner believed extinguished rekindled late early Tuesday morning, leading to a total loss of a shed on Lake Josephine Drive.
Earlier, on Monday night, a dog pen heating lamp was knocked over, causing a fire in a shed on the property, according to reports from Highlands County Fire Rescue (HCFR). The homeowner thought they had extinguished that fire, but woke at approximately 3:30 a.m. to find the shed fully ablaze.
HCFR units from Leisure Lakes Station 30, DeSoto City Station 19 fire, Emergency Medical Services and Battalion Chief 1 responded to the fire, which the homeowner had kept from spreading with use of a garden hose.
There was minor damage to two adjacent structures, HCFR reported. The fire has been ruled accidental, and no people or pets were injured.
However, the shed was a total loss, HCFR reported, at a cost of $6,000 for the shed and $3,000 for the contents.
Fire officials remind residents, no matter how well they manage to extinguish a fire on their own, to call fire departments anyway. Fire crews have thermal imagery equipment and other tools to detect hot spots and put them out, so fires won’t restart hours later.