SEBRING — Highlands County fire crews managed to get a mobile home fire out before it caught the entire house, and saved a dog in the process.
No injuries were reported. However, a family has been displaced by the fire that started at or shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Highlands County Fire Rescue got the call out from dispatchers at 9:34 a.m. Monday about a house fire in the 3200 block of Gould Avenue in Sebring, by the east end of DeSoto Road.
Within a short time, fire crews arrived and put out the fire, leaving wisps of black smoke wafting from the doorway of the blue and white mobile home. A neighbor told the Highlands News-Sun that a man and a dog were home at the time.
She said the man went back into the house several times, wearing a wet towel on his head, in an attempt to retrieve the dog. She said fire crews were able to get the dog when they arrived.
Engines 18 and 19 responded to the scene, along with Battalion Chiefs 1 and 2 and Division 1. A medical unit and tanker also were sent to the scene, and Engine 10-1 from West Sebring arrived soon afterward.
By 9:50, fire crews were carrying out both damaged and undamaged furnishings and belongings to the yard in an attempt to get to any possible smoldering spots.
HCFR Chief E. Laney Stearns, on scene, said the fire was concentrated in the front room, but did not know yet what had caused it.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office was also on the scene.