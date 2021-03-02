SEBRING — A Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot a dog who attacked his K-9 while assisting the search of a suspect for Sebring Police Department on Monday afternoon. Both dogs were taken to the veterinarian for care.
A bloodhound K-9 and his deputy handler were attempting to track down a male suspect who took off on foot from a hit and run vehicle crash on Howard Avenue in Sebring.
The bloodhound followed the scent to a residence on Rainbow Avenue. According to the HCSO Public Information Office, a witness told the deputy the suspect from the accident was seen behind a residence.
The K-9 and its handler rounded the residence when a neighbor’s dog allegedly climbed the fence and got out of its yard to attack the bloodhound.
“To protect his dog, the deputy fired one round, striking the attacking dog in the hindquarters,” HCSO officials said in a press release.
The bloodhound had superficial wounds on his face and ear. As of press time, the other dog was alive. The name of the deputy and his dog are being withheld.
HCSO is paying for the veterinarian bills for both dogs.
Commander Curtis Hart of the Sebring Police Department said the track stopped after the attack and the suspect was not caught.