SEBRING — A Placid Lakes resident told county commissioners he's had enough of his next door neighbors and their 25 dogs and puppies.
Dennis Morris, a recent new resident from Ohio, believes that the next door neighbor is running a business out of zone — either a kennel or breeding operation — next to him on Anderson Street in Lake Placid.
Most mornings, he said, start with his morning coffee and the din of barking dogs. The worst day, he said, occurred when his wife visited the mailbox and found herself accosted by "a large, black snarling, growling, barking dog."
Two days later, she was still scared to go back out, he said.
"Anybody want to live next to 25 dogs?" Morris asked commissioners and audience members last Tuesday.
No one raised a hand.
Commission Chair Scott Kirouac suggested Morris leave a phone number for county staff, while Commissioner Kevin Roberts lamented that a situation might be negatively impacting the quality of life for neighbors. Resident fed up with dogs, next door; county has no limits on breeding
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said he had just been made aware of the situation the previous day, but Sheriff's Lt. Clay Kinslow of Highlands County Animal Services told the Highlands News-Sun he was well aware of it.
It's a neighbors' dispute, Kinslow said, where the dogs' owner has two female dogs, each with a litter of puppies — one with eight and the other with 12 — and wasn't violating any county ordinances. Highlands County has no ordinances governing a person's ability to breed dogs. They just have to have a clean health certificate on the animal to sell a dog, he said.
Kinslow said he was aware that some other counties have more strict regulations when it comes to dog breeding, likely owing to the fact those areas have denser populations than in Highlands County.
A caveat to that, he said, is that homes in Norris' area of Placid Lakes are built rather close together, which could exacerbate any pet conflicts. A dog could very easily be in its own yard and only be a few feet away from a person in their own yard, he said.
So far, his officers have written the dogs' owner one citation regarding the county's leash law.
As more people move into the county, Kinslow said, especially from other parts of the country, neighbor conflicts over pets and property lines invariably will occur. As to whether that would lead to dog-breeding ordinances, he couldn't say.
Morris told commissioners on Tuesday they may want to consider such ordinances in the future.
"How many dogs can you keep?" Morris asked. "I was told it doesn't matter."