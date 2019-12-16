LAKE PLACID — A pack of four pitbull mix dogs killed Melvin Olds Jr., 45, of Lake Placid on July 4. Olds was found dead behind a home on Cochran Drive in the Highway Park subdivision. The dogs responsible for the death were located and euthanized.
According to an autopsy on July 5 by Dr. Stephen Nelson, District 10 Medical Examiner, there were over 100 dog bites on Olds’ body.
“In my 27 years of law enforcement, I have never seen anything like this,” Lt. Clay Kinslow of Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services said in July after the incident.
Kinslow said the elderly owner of the dogs was located and she surrendered the dogs to animal services. DNA was taken and measurements of the teeth were examined.
“DNA came back from one of the dogs,” Kinslow said. “The other three dogs couldn’t be ruled because their DNA was so close.”
Kinslow said the dogs’ inbreeding was the reason their DNA was so closely matched. The dogs were euthanized on July 15.
Kinslow said he had two deputies there for two weeks all day long and did not see any more aggressive animals.
“It seems like everyone is keeping their dogs inside or inside a fence after that. The tragic event seems to have educated the community and the neighborhood is safer for it.
Animal Control can be reached Monday through Friday at 863-402-6730; at night or during weekends call 863-402-7200.