SNS-rabies080122a.jpg

An image Kacey Bollrud made for her Facebook page.

 KACEY BOLLRUD

TAMPA — She thought she had done everything necessary to bring their dog from Kenya to their new home.

She’d had the rabies shots updated in Nairobi. She’d had a vet there check the spotted spaniel for worms and sent photos of Toffee’s teeth to prove she was at least six months old. She’d scanned her husband’s passport, gotten an export permit, filled out dozens of U.S. and international forms.

