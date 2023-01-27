LAKE PLACID — The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County issued a press release Monday concerning the presence of blue-green algae in Lake Glenada in Avon Park. Thursday's warning hits further south in the county in Lake Placid.

The DOH released information pertaining to the presence of a blue-green algae bloom at the Lake Placid boat ramp. It's important to be aware of the blooms because they can produce toxins.

