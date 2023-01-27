LAKE PLACID — The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County issued a press release Monday concerning the presence of blue-green algae in Lake Glenada in Avon Park. Thursday's warning hits further south in the county in Lake Placid.
The DOH released information pertaining to the presence of a blue-green algae bloom at the Lake Placid boat ramp. It's important to be aware of the blooms because they can produce toxins.
“Since bloom conditions can change at any time, it is important to exercise caution as if the bloom were toxic, even if toxin presence has not yet been confirmed,” the DOH press release said.
Highlands County has 100 lakes and all of them are busy with boats, jet skis, fishermen and swimmers. Since toxins can have adverse effects on humans and animals alike, it's important to know and monitor the blooms. Not all blue-green algae are harmful but some can cause irritation to the eyes, nose and skin, according to the DOH. It is better to avoid areas with blooms that can be seen.
Furthermore, the press release stated:
You should not drink, swim, wade, water ski or engage in activities that may cause you to come in direct contact with waters where there is a visible bloom.
Exercise caution when using personal watercraft or boating, to avoid stirring up or contacting the algae or the affected water.
Avoid getting affected water in your eyes, nose or mouth.
Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water.
You should keep pets and livestock away from the waters in this location.
Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well.
You should not eat shellfish from this location.
The Department of Environmental Protection has a dashboard on its website with the location of the suspected bloom and test results at floridadep.gov/AlgalBloom.
The algae sample at the Lake Placid boat dock was taken by a surface grab on Wednesday, results are pending as of Thursday afternoon. The person who took the sample wrote there was bright blue-green algae “suspended in the water and on the surface.”
The DEP's Kalina Warren said samples are often taken by South Regional Operations Center staff, however, since the office is in Fort Myers, county staff can obtain the samples. The samples are sent the DEP's lab in Tallahassee. Depending on the results, the DOH will send out a press release with warnings.
When lake samples are positive for harmful algal blooms, they are retested within 30 days. Blue-green algae is naturally found in fresh water bodies. Increases of nutrients in the water can “exacerbate the extent, duration and intensity of blooms,” the DEP stated. Warm temperatures, low flowing water and no animals to eat the algae contribute to the blooms.
In Florida, report algal blooms to DEP 24/7 by online at reportalgalbloom.com, as well as through a new toll-free number at 855-305-3903. To report dead fish contact the Fish Kill Hotline 800-636-0511.