SEBRING — The local health department in Highlands County is now a standalone county health department and a new health officer has been hired.
As of July 1, the Highlands County health department became a standalone county health department, separating from the Department of Health in DeSoto County. Shane Lockwood has been hired to take the helm at the Highlands County office and was confirmed by the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners at the Aug. 17 board meeting.
“This is a great move for our community,” County Administrator Randy Vosburg said. “Highlands County is growing in population, and as we saw in our COVID-19 response, our community has a need for the services a dedicated local health department can provide.
“We are excited to work with the staff in place at the Highlands office and to see the benefits for our area with it operating as a standalone office once again,” he said.
Highlands and DeSoto counties have shared a health department since 2012, with staff in place to respond to health-related matters in both communities, like the COVID-19 response, Zika and the 2019 hepatitis A outbreak.
Tiffany L. Collins is currently serving as the interim administrator for the health department’s Highlands County operations. Lockwood is expected to start at the end of September.
During the transition, staff in the local office worked to recruit key personnel as well as “ensure that decisions being made are thoroughly evaluated and in the best interest of Highlands County, county health department operations, staff, clients and community,” Collins said.
Lockwood was previously the director of Health at the Plainville-Southington Regional Health District in Connecticut, serving in that capacity since 2012. Prior to that post, he worked for regional districts in western Connecticut and served as the deputy director of health for the Waterbury Department of Public Health in Waterbury, Conn. He has both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in Public Health and carries numerous public health certifications.
The Highlands County health department is at 7205 S. George Blvd. in Sebring, with sub-branches in Avon Park and Lake Placid. To contact the local health department, call 863-386-6040.