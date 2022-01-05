SEBRING — The Department of Health and Highlands County are partnering to hold a distribution event of individual COVID-19 at-home tests on Friday, Jan. 7 at Memorial Elementary School.
The drive-thru event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, or until a maximum of 500 cars have gone through the line.
Each of the first 500 cars in line will be given two kits, for a total of 1,000 individual COVID testing kits distributed. Each kit has one self-test in it. Instructions for use and a Frequently Asked Questions sheet will be included in each kit.
Vehicles will need to turn onto Ravine Road from Memorial Drive to access the drive-thru line, which will route through the school parking lot. Everyone will need to stay in their vehicles while in line. Drivers will exit back onto Memorial Drive.
This event is not a testing site. Supply is strictly limited to 500 cars.
Memorial Elementary School is at 867 S. Memorial Drive in Avon Park.
For more information, call the local health department at 863-386-6040.