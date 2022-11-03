Just two weeks after fining Dollar General stores $1.68 million in fines, the U.S. Department of Labor has fined the chain again, for $2.7 million.

The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited the retailer, this time, after seven inspections between April 28 and June 3, 2022 — in Panama City Beach, Florida; in Clay, Dothan, Odenville and Town Creek, Alabama, and in both Darien and West Point, Georgia — turned up 31 violations similar to those found at other Dollar General stores where litigation is pending.

