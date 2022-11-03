Just two weeks after fining Dollar General stores $1.68 million in fines, the U.S. Department of Labor has fined the chain again, for $2.7 million.
The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited the retailer, this time, after seven inspections between April 28 and June 3, 2022 — in Panama City Beach, Florida; in Clay, Dothan, Odenville and Town Creek, Alabama, and in both Darien and West Point, Georgia — turned up 31 violations similar to those found at other Dollar General stores where litigation is pending.
Since 2017, Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC have received more than $12.3 million in initial penalties for numerous willful, repeat and serious workplace safety violations, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. During the past five years, OSHA found unsafe conditions that expose workers to the possibility of being struck by falling boxes of merchandise or being trapped or unable to exit the store safely in an emergency, based on more than 180 inspections at Dollar General stores nationwide.
There is no mention in the latest report of inspections, violations or citations in connection with Highlands County’s 17 Dollar General locations. For many local urban and rural neighborhoods in the county, Dollar General provides the closest retail supply store for several miles, by car or by foot, for food, over-the-counter medicine, or cleaning, auto and home supplies.
The most recent violations, the Department of Labor reports, have qualified Dollar General Corp. for inclusion in the Severe Violator Enforcement Program.
“Dollar General has shown a pattern of alarmingly willful disregard for federal safety standards, choosing to place profits over their employees’ safety and well-being,” said Doug Parker, assistant secretary for Occupational Safety and Health. “Neighborhood stores exist to support the needs of their communities — the same communities in which many Dollar General employees live — and that support must include following laws designed to keep workers safe from preventable injuries or worse.”
Specifically, OSHA inspectors cited Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC for 11 willful, 16 repeat and four serious violations at the seven Southeast locations noted in this latest report.
In addition to the struck-by and blocked exit hazards, OSHA cited the company for:
- Failing to label, mount, or make fire extinguishers accessible.
- Storing boxes in front of electrical panels, increasing the risk of fire and electrical hazards.
- Failing to use exit signs to facilitate safe egress in the event of an emergency.
- Exposing workers to electrocution by not keeping unused openings in electrical cabinets closed.
- Not providing handrails on stairs where required.
In October, inspections at four locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia uncovered numerous hazards, leading to the $1.68 million in fines.
After inspections at three Georgia stores in August, OSHA proposed $1.29 million in penalties for exposing workers to fire, electrical, and entrapment hazards by failing to keep exit routes and electrical panels unobstructed.
In February 2022, OSHA proposed just under $1.05 million in penalties after inspections at three other Mobile locations and one in Dalton, Georgia, found similar hazards.
In December 2021, an inspection in Mobile led OSHA to propose $321,827 in penalties for exposing workers to slip and trip hazards, and not keeping the main storeroom orderly to allow a safe exit in an emergency.
Based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC operate about 18,000 stores and 17 distribution centers in 47 states and employ more than 150,000 workers.
OSHA has given Dollar General 15 business days from receipt of citations and penalties to comply, to request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or to contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.
Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, employers must provide safe and healthful workplaces for their employees. OSHA is charged with setting and enforcing standards, as well as providing training, education and assistance.