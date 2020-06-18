SEBRING — If you live by Lake Letta and don’t want to walk a half mile to 3.5 miles for a gallon of milk, recently rezoned land may change that.
On Tuesday, the Highlands County Board of County Commission approved changes in the future land use and zoning and removed restrictive easements on a piece of land on the southeast corner of State Road 17 and East Altvater Road.
Plans are to put a Dollar General store there, said Michael Flora, P.E.. senior project manager at Sloan Engineering Group, in answer to a question from Commissioner Don Elwell.
“It does answer the question,” Elwell said, “And I think that now reduces the number of corners without a Dollar General down to three.”
Dana Riddell, planner 1 with Highlands County’s Development Services Department, said she had received two letters against the project, and none for it.
She said the Board of Adjustment/Planning and Zoning Commission passed the request 5-2. Elwell asked about the opposition’s concerns, and she said it involved increased motor and pedestrian traffic, both noise and light pollution in a residential area and the potential of reduced property values.
Riddell told commissioners in a presentation she did research for how convenient the store would be for existing residents, based on walkability and affordability.
Children are expected to be able to walk two miles home from school, Riddell used that as a baseline.
Shayonna Food Mart is a half mile from the area, and would take 12 minutes to reach on foot, Riddell said. Next closest is a Marathon gas station/convenience store, 2.7 miles and more than an hour walk away. Jay’s Discount Beverages, closer to Sebring, was a 3.1 miles away, or a one-hour, 14-minute walk.
At all three of those locations, a gallon of milk costs approximately $5, Riddell said.
The nearest Dollar General, just completed at the corner of Sebring Parkway and Home Avenue, is a 3.4-mile, 80-minute walk with milk at $3.65 per gallon.
This store, if built, would serve residents of Highlands Ridge Estates, Lake Letta Estates, Lake Letta Mobile Home Court, Lake Letta RV Park and the Stump Subdivision — all within a 1.5-mile radius.
The parcel would also have landscaping buffers around it, Riddell said.
Commissioner Jim Brooks asked about traffic management, given curves on the approaches to the site.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said he has talked with both the applicant and the Florida Department of Transportation about what can be done there.
He said the predicted traffic load doesn’t meet the threshold to require a turn lane, but the applicant is willing to donate land to the county “paving the way” to build a turn lane in the future.
For now, in answer to Brooks, Howerton said motorists would turn onto East Altvater Road and enter the property from there.
Sloan also said Dollar General tends to pull customers from existing traffic, rather than becoming a “destination” store.
Commissioners’ vote amended the comprehensive plan on 0.4 acres of the 4.19-acre parcel from medium-density residential to commercial, rezoned 0.8 acres of the parcel from business with a conditional-use district and mobile home/residential subdivisions district to business district, and removed restrictive easements and covenants from the parcel.