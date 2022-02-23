LAKE PLACID — The people hoping to build a fourth Dollar General Store in Lake Placid aren’t so sure how they’ll make it work.
The 10,650-square-foot store planned for Lake Henry Drive and U.S. 27 will have the familiar yellow sign of other Dollar General stores in Placid Lakes, Sebring, Avon Park, and other Highlands County locations.
The store’s builders, however, are going to have to decide a couple of issues: Will they install above-ground tanks for a store fire suppression system or link to the town’s water supply more than a half mile away? Will they install a large septic tank on property or will they link to the town’s sewer lines more than a half mile away?
Patrick Connor, development manager at Palmetto Capital Group, asked Lake Placid Town Council members last week whether the store’s builders were required to connect to the town’s utility lines. Afterall, the store will use less water as a single-family home, according to the store specifications.
“The utility extensions for water and sewer are a long way from our site,” Connor said. “It is infeasible for us to do it if we’re required to extend those lines to our site.”
Palmetto Capital Group LLC, which develops Taco Bells, Auto Zones, Publix, and other franchises, handles everything from investing, site selection, permitting, construction, and the thousand other parts necessary for completion.
Town Utilities Director Joe Barber urged them to pay the cost of connecting. “We’re talking about a six-inch main for that distance, it’s about $80,000,” Barber said. “It might be cheaper than putting those tanks in the ground and making it look pretty.”
Council Member Ray Royce also urged them to use the town’s infrastructure.
“It would be very hard for me to approve a development plan that did not include town municipal water service to the site for multiple reasons,” he said.
Mayor John Holbrook was a little less subtle.
“For me, the determining factor is those tanks,” he said. “I’ve seen those tanks; I don’t care for them at all.”
It wasn’t all “No” from the council, however, Debra Ann Worley threw a lifeline out to Collins. “We do have economic development grants,” she said. “It’s all about job creation.”
Under the town’s plan, the taxpayers provide money to businesses based on the number of jobs they create; part-time jobs can be counted as one, according to Worley.
“You can use them for utilities or for creating turn lanes on U.S. 27, and other infrastructure,” she told Connor.
Jeff Lazenby, Palmetto Capital’s vice president of development, told town planners in an email that the site will require a daily water consumption of 100 gallons and will have the typical configuration of other stand-alone Dollar General stores. He included a “very preliminary” site plan.
Connor and town planning staff will review numbers and consider options before the next council meeting in March. There are more than 940 Dollar General Stores in Florida.