SEBRING — Commuters may have noticed crews clearing and preparing a corner of the orange groves at Sebring Parkway and Home Avenue.
In the near future, they will have a Dollar General at that spot.
Assistant Sebring City Manager Bob Hoffman has confirmed through the city building department that Dollar General has filed permits to build at that site: The northwest corner of Sebring Parkway and Home Avenue, just south and down the hill from the new Sebring Roundabout.
Sebring Fire Capt. Austin Maddox, the departments’ public information officer, said plans have already been submitted to the department for fire inspection.
The site is 2.5 miles from the nearest Dollar General and 1.3 miles from the Family Dollar at Sebring Parkway and North Ridgewood Drive.
Currently, Dollar General has four locations in the Sebring area, at 104 Tanglewood Drive, 1540 Lakeview Drive, 297 U.S. 27 near Ryant Boulevard and 79 Lunsford Road.
Just outside Sebring is the Spring Lake/Lorida location, at 6013 U.S. 98, and the Twitty Road/Lake Josephine Road store, at 10305 Longoria Place.
Avon Park has three stores, at 86 N. Olivia Drive, 2545 U.S. 27 N. and 904 U.S. 27 S.
Lake Placid has two stores, at 108 U.S. 27 N. and 16454 Sand Oak Court in Sun N’ Lakes South subdivision.