MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa connected with Tyreek Hill for 51 yards on the first play from scrimmage, and the Miami Dolphins set a franchise record for points in a preseason game, beating the Philadelphia Eagles 48-10 on Saturday night.

Tagovailoa played the entire first quarter, looking more comfortable in first-year coach Mike McDaniel’s system. He finished 6 of 7 for 121 yards and a touchdown in three series.

