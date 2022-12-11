Browns Dolphins Football

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) aims the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens.

 LYNNE SLADY/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Draft Class of 2020 alums Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are preparing to face each other for the second time — and with more at stake for their respective teams.

Both quarterbacks are trying to do something classmates Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts have already accomplished: get to the postseason.

