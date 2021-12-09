SEBRING — County Commissioner Kevin Roberts and officials overseeing the Peace River Domestic Violence Shelter will meet regularly to ensure smooth and effective operation of the county’s only emergency housing for abused women and children.
Roberts, who in 1994 founded Champion for Children, met Tuesday with Carissa Marine, CEO of Champion for Children, and Peace River officials to address complaints from former residents that the shelter staff failed to provide food and other services they believe the shelter was designed to provide.
The shelter – operated by Peace River Center for Personal Development Inc., a nonprofit community mental health organization serving Highlands, Hardee, and Polk counties – received an annual $30,000 grant from the Highlands County commissioners on Sept. 21. The shelter, which offers a safe haven for victims of domestic violence, receives grants from other sources, too.
The county contract requires Peace River, which also provides mental health and substance abuse treatment in facilities outside of the domestic violence shelter, to “exercise the degree of care, knowledge, skill, and ability” seen in properly run facilities.
Two of the three women’s shelter residents who complained were evicted from the shelter with their children for allegedly disclosing the location of the shelter, which they deny.
The women’s complaints surround food insecurity as well as a lack of available internet so women can apply for food stamps, search for work online, or obtain other services. They also say the shelter van, which residents understand is for taking women to job interviews, shopping, and medical appointments, is not being offered for those purposes.
One former resident, Ester (last names have been omitted to protect the identities of the domestic violence victims), said shelter staff failed to provide food to her and her children. She was in the shelter for six weeks ending Nov. 2. According to Ester, there is no posted meal schedule so residents don’t know when the next meal will be served. The food is kept locked in a refrigerator and freezer inside a pantry, they said.
“We had to skip meals,” Ester said. “I requested food for my children at 7 a.m. and they didn’t come and fill it up until 7 p.m. It was a daily occurrence before I got my food stamps.”
Candace Barnes, chief operating officer for the entire Peace River Center organization, denied food isn’t available for residents.
“There are food items available in the kitchen at all times, always food in the refrigerator,” she said. “If there’s something different that someone wants, we provide locked refrigerators for them.”
Angela, who stayed at the shelter until Dec. 3, said, “Staff were taking clothes, but they ended up giving us the same clothes after we went to the commissioners’ office to complain.”
“There is no computer, no fax, no internet for any of us to utilize the Internet and job search portals at the safe house,” shelter resident Diana emailed Roberts. The lack of internet access means the women, who must also care for their children, have to leave the shelter and find available WiFi elsewhere. The residents suggest making a PC and workstation available for mothers seeking information on registering kids for schools and other things their children might need.
However, providing a fixed computer with WiFi might provide a way for abusers to find the house where women go to hide from violence, Roberts said, adding that domestic violence shelters have much more stringent anonymity requirements.
Residents also said the shelter’s van was not available when needed.
“There is a shelter van that to my knowledge was to be used to bring the women or families to get simple groceries when available,” Diana wrote Roberts in a November email. “[It’s] a lie, it’s never allowed to take any one of us. I paid for so many Ubers that I no longer had anything to move forward with in hopes of a stable home.”
Roberts, who served as Highlands County’s social services director for several years, acknowledged the women’s complaints in a Nov. 17 email to Diana.
“I am the official who started the safehouse for battered women in Highlands County in 1995, so I certainly care greatly for women that are abused,” Roberts wrote. “I certainly care about your concerns and I called a meeting today with a county official and Champion For Children Foundation officials, and we have scheduled a meeting with Peace River Center officials to discuss and iron through some of the problems/concerns that you voiced. I also discussed this matter with the County Administrator.”
“I think any problems will be worked out,” he told the Highlands News-Sun Tuesday.
Marine said the group discussed what has been going on and what can be done better.
Barnes said Peace River, which runs several facilities in addition to the domestic violence shelter, will meet regularly with Champion for Children and other social service providers starting in January to “see what resources are available and discuss strategies for overcoming obstacles.”
Peace River provides food, shelter and other services to a lot of people, Barnes said.
“We make every effort we can to accommodate the needs of as many people we can at any one time.”