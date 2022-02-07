SEBRING — Jurors this week will decide the fate of Steven Michael Sciacca, who prosecutors say stalked his domestic violence victim in Highlands County. He is also on trial for violating a domestic violence protection order.
Sciacca, who once told police he has a 9th grade education, was arrested on domestic violence charges in Broward County at least twice, court records show.
On August 8, 2011, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Sciacco with domestic aggravated assault with great bodily harm. He was released on $20,000 pre-trial bond, placed on house arrest, and was ordered to have no contact with his victim.
On Oct. 11, 2011, Broward deputies again arrested Sciacco for battery.
June 2014, Coral Springs Police arrested Sciacca and charged him with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman. He was released on $5,000 bond with an order not to contact his victim.
On October 23, 2014, Hollywood Police Department prosecutors arrested Sciacca on a battery charge.
Sciacca was sentenced to 55 months in prison in December 2014.
According to the Highlands County prosecutor arrest information filed, Sciacca stalked and harassed his unidentified victim between Sept. 15 and Sept. 21, 2019. To protect the victim, the details of the arrest are locked from public view.
Jury selection is scheduled for this morning. The trial could start that afternoon or the next day.