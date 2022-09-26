Marlins-Mattingly Out Baseball

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, July 10, 2022, in New York. Mattingly will not be back as manager of the Marlins next season, a person with knowledge of the matter said. Mattingly’s contract expires when the season ends and he and the team have agreed that a mutual parting is best for both sides.

 MARY ALTAFFER/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — Don Mattingly will not be back as manager of the Miami Marlins next season, he said Sunday, announcing that he and team officials have decided a new voice is needed to lead the club going forward.

Mattingly’s contract expires when the season ends. He said he met with Marlins principal owner Bruce Sherman and general manager Kim Ng to talk about the future, and that “all parties agreed” that it’s time for a change.

