In response to the letter dated Feb. 2, Religious convenience, if I read one more blathering misrepresentation about the Christian faith, I'm going to break into the communion wine.
God set the rules, they are called the Ten Commandments; you may want to read them and tell us where they mention deceit, torture, war, and murder? Jesus completed them by adding to the first, "to love your enemy and your neighbor as yourself."
Well, golly gee, misery came from some dictate right, could it have been man's false interpretation of these and his conceit, greed, hate, jealousy, self-adoration, and being stiff necked that brought on all this misery you whine about and blame Christianity for promoting itself?
Jesus told us to preach the Gospel to the world and by golly that's what we will do! Remember it's up to you to accept or reject. Let the Muslim faith take over and see if you get that choice.
People who hold your views are the robots not Christians. We are all imperfect and fall short of the glory of God, but we know who we are and who we serve and He is our Rock.
The writer states there is no need for imaginary friends because we've become wiser. Well the Bible says, "The fool says in his heart, There is no God." (Psalm 14) Well as for me and my family, we believe the Bible.
Jay Broker
Sebring