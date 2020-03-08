I'm no doctor but I think there might be some help in defense of the coronavirus for the elderly. When looking on the internet about viruses, I came across that viruses have two enzymes that break down human cells so they can invade and then replicate. Zinc hinders the enzymes from breaking through. That's why you have zinc throat lozenges for your throat.
The other thing is that 80% of our immunity comes from the gut, so probiotics helps our gut to be maintained, and healthier. The other thing I noticed when I was sick, was when I took echinacea directly from the plant, that it seemed to help fight my flu. Echinacea helps with your white blood cells to fight infection in your body.
I'm no doctor but it would make sense to me that if an elderly person took 30 mg of zinc supplement, 50-100 billion probiotics, and 200 mg echinacea juice, that it would help fight off to some degree the coronavirus. I'm going to try it, and it is always best to check with your doctor if it is OK to take these supplements.
Sometimes by using a little common sense approach to a problem can avoid a more complicated situation.
I know things with this type of virus are a lot more complicated but if my suggestion helps people, I feel I should share it. I got these items from Ebay.
Paul Strunc
Sebring