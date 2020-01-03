Your parents probably told you to eat your vegetables. Over and over again. You knew they were right, and hopefully you came to love them. Vegetables that is, I’m sure you love your parents too.
It’s true, vegetables are high in vitamins, nutrients, and complex carbohydrates. Not to mention fiber. That’s one you probably took for granted as a youngster. Still, it seems that getting vegetables in our diets can feel challenging. In an age of fast foods and faster schedules, we may not get the veggies we need.
Finding them fresh
We all know fresh veggies are the best. We can’t always find them but it’s good to try. Buying them at the local produce stand or even your local grocer is where most people start. It’s fairly fresh but it doesn’t necessarily assure local. Vegetables ship across state and even country lines at a fairly fast rate.
Often fruits, like tomatoes that continue ripening after they are harvested, are picked early, often green, and shipped. They can be gassed on arrival of the destination to continue the ripening process. These fruits may not have developed fully, may begin to look ripe, but may never develop the flavors of naturally ripening fruits. Other vegetables are shipped in refrigerated trucks to prolong freshness. Still, this is high on my list when it comes to sourcing vegetables.
Busy schedules require back-up and frozen and canned vegetables can fill that need. Frozen vegetables are a convenient way to make sure we have plenty of vegetables around when getting ready to prepare our food. Vegetables are generally frozen very shortly after they are harvested and washed. This is a convenient and still a healthy way to add needed vegetables into our diets.
Canned vegetables, although my last choice, are also convenient. Having also been cleaned and processed quickly after being picked, they often retain most of their nutrition and definitely are a handy way to store your food long term. Pay attention to the label though, sodium and even sugar might be added at canning. I avoid these if possible, when other choices are available. If not, you can rinse these thoroughly after removing them from the can to eliminate some of the unwanted additives.
The freshest vegetables
There are no fresher vegetables than those that you grow yourself. There are also very few things more rewarding than walking out your door and harvesting fresh fruits and vegetables to be brought in and eaten. Vegetables can be grown in pots, specially made raised beds, or simply within your landscape where space allows. Tomatoes can be harvested at perfection and all aspects of their culture controlled. To know your food is to grow your food.
Learning the basics
If you want to learn the basics to get started growing your own vegetables, there will be Vegetable Gardening Workshop on Jan. 11 at the Extension Office at 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring. You’ll receive a 100-page booklet and take home seeds from the seed swap. For more information about the workshop and how to register, call the Extension office at 863-402-6540. That’s what’s growing from the Hometown Gardener.
David Austin in the Highlands County Residential Horticulture agent with the University of Florida, IFAS Extension in Highlands County and Master Gardener coordinator. You can follow him on Facebook at Hometown Gardener.