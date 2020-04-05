With our schedules suddenly opened up — no place to go, no meetings to attend, no events to squeeze in — it’s easy to while away the day in front of the TV or computer or curled up with a good book.
But in this time of self-quarantine, it’s important that we don’t develop a sedentary lifestyle.
Regular exercise is more important than ever as exercise helps us to keep healthy and also improves our mood. It’s a good way to manage your stress level and can help to eliminate some of the mental stress you may be feeling whenever you read or watch a news report about the coronavirus.
Getting at least two and a half hours of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise a week has been shown to help reduce the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and depression. Exercise is an effective anti-anxiety treatment as it relieves tension and stress, boosts physical and mental energy, and enhances your sense of well-being.
Especially with this week’s warm weather, there’s nothing keeping us from going outside for a walk. Grand Island has a great trail system where you can walk, run or bike without any worries about getting too close to someone.
Even if you don’t want to go outside, you can still access a variety of workout videos by computer on YouTube. You may even be able to make the most of your free time by learning a new activity, such as yoga, pilates or dance.
When the concern about the coronavirus lifts and we all go back to our regular schedules, hopefully we will have enjoyed the activity enough to make time to keep it up.
An editorial from The Grand Island Independent, Nebraska.