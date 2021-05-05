Don’t let them play the race card
I’m not Republican, I’m Independent, by the way.
Did you know two-thirds of Black families have children born without a father. That Margaret Sanger was a racist and wanted to eliminate the Black race. She’s the founder of Planned Parenthood, where 60 million babies have been aborted.
The Democrats want you to think that they are for you, and fill your minds with hate and prejudice against the Republicans, conservatives, and the police. It’s a smoke screen so they can pass their radical agenda and cause you not to see the destructive legislation to keep Blacks down and under their control. They want you dependent on government. They want you to be blinded and not see that people like Martin Luther King, who was the greatest man for the last 100 years had a dream. That white brothers and Black brothers would walk hand in hand and help one another in a Godly way.
It is MLK who has changed our whole society, improved race relations, and caused Blacks to prosper, strive for better jobs and have a Godly respect for Jesus and a better life.
This hatred of the police, with riots, attacking police, and lawlessness is not the vision of MLK or a whole society.
There is a right way and a wrong way. We need to get back to the Bible before it is too late. Our society is being dismantled by a lack of respect for law and order and government not telling the truth.
Wake up America!
Paul Strunc
Sebring