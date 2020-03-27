SEBRING — Five people were injured in an all-terrain vehicle wreck and flash fire over the weekend, but none of the forest burned.
That’s because the vehicle wreck took place in a muck field, but Florida Forest Services officials want people to take care right now — if they must be out and about — not to let their vehicle start the next wildfire.
Right now, dead fuels such as leaves, sticks and twigs hold far less moisture than during the rainy season. Pulling off to the side of the road into dead vegetation might get a car out of travel lanes in an emergency, but it might also ignite a grass fire and/or wildfire, according to Forestry officials.
Most often, this happens when dead vegetation touches a vehicle exhaust system, including the catalytic converter which can reach up to 1,400 degrees F.
Use the following tips to reduce your risk of starting a fire:
- Secure all parts of your vehicle so they are not dragging. A loose safety chain or muffler striking a rock or pavement will send a shower of sparks into dry vegetation.
- Take the time to check your tire pressure and look for indicators of wear and tear on a tire. Driving on an exposed wheel rim throws sparks, poorly lubricated wheel bearings can overheat and ignite, and worn out brakes can drop hot material into the grass.
- Take the time to maintain and clean exhaust systems and spark arrestors, especially on off-road vehicles. Engine compartments can collect debris and ignite a spark, worn-out catalytic converters can degrade and cast off extremely hot pieces of material, and a faulty spark arrestor can shed hot metal.
- Even after checking your off-road vehicles, it’s best to avoid driving them off-road during this hot and dry time. It will decrease your chances of starting a fire.
- Is your vehicle leaking? It’s time for a maintenance check. Oil and transmission fluid are highly flammable, especially once heated up in the engine and then introduced to the air and flammable fuels, like dry vegetation.
Sometimes a person can get a small fire under control with a fire extinguisher, if it’s caught in time.
Either way, if your vehicle does accidentally start a fire, make sure you call 911, to get extra help sent to you right away.
Everyone can all make a difference in reducing human-caused fires during this season, Forest Service officials said. Florida is in the midst of a season of low rainfall and low humidity, and all forms of motorized vehicles — including golf carts, motorcycles, airboats and all-terrain vehicles — can start fires.
You can also prevent wildfires by traveling with a fire extinguisher and knowing how to use it, Forest Service officials said.